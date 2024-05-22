Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD renews positive momentum within channel

GBP/USD renews positive momentum within channel
Following a short period of consolidation around the 1.2700 level, GBPUSD quickly climbed to a two-month peak of 1.2760, boosted by stronger-than-anticipated core UK CPI figures.
Technically, the pair pierced through the descending line drawn from May 2021, which rejected the bulls a month ago, increasing hopes that the bullish wave could gain additional legs in the coming sessions. The positive crossings in the exponential moving averages (EMAs) provide further endorsement for the market’s upward trajectory. Nevertheless, it may be wise to exercise caution given that the RSI is just below its overbought mark of 70 and the stochastic oscillator seems to have hit its peak above 80. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling edges higher as markets doubt BoE pivot in June
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since March 21 above 1.2750 in the early European session on Wednesday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its gains, it holds comfortably above 1.2700.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday that inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 2.3% on a yearly basis in April from 3.2% in March. This reading, however, came in above the market expectation of 2.1%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9% in the same period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.6%. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel near 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. During the American trading hours, comments from central bank officials and the minutes of the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD consolidates UK CPI-led gains below 1.2750
GBP/USD is consolidating the latest uptick, trading below 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair capitalized on the UK annual CPI data, which rose 2.3% in April and pushed back against bets for a BoE June rate cut, lifting the Pound Sterling.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price edges lower in Wednesday’s early European session. The cautious approach from Fed officials weighs on precious metals. Gold traders will monitor the FOMC Minutes and Fed’s Goolsbee speech.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Sticky service prices put BoE rate cuts on ice
UK price growth fell last month, with the annual headline rate falling to 2.3% from 3.2%. This is the lowest level since the summer of 2021, and was driven by a decline in the price of household energy bills.