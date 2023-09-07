Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains on the defensive near a three-month low

GBP/USD consolidates recent losses to a multi-month low, seems vulnerable near 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair enters a bearish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Thursday and oscillates in a range just above a three-month low touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to prolonging a nearly two-month-old descending trend.
The US Dollar (USD) takes a brief pause following the recent rally to its highest level since March 9 and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. Any meaningful USD corrective slide, meanwhile, still seems elusive in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. The bets were reaffirmed by the overnight release of the upbeat US ISM Services PMI, which surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and rose to a six-month high level of 54.5 in August. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 78.6% Fibonacci ratio, focus on 1.2530 support-turned-resistance
GBP/USD portrays a corrective bounce off a three-month low to around 1.2500 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the oversold RSI conditions, as well as the Pound Sterling’s sustained rebound from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of late May to mid-March upside, near 1.2485.
Even so, the bearish MACD signals and the support-turned-resistance stretched from early August guard immediate recovery of the Pound Sterling pair around 1.2530. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6350 after dismal Aussie trade data, RBA Lowe eyed
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 after Australia’s Trade Balance showed surplus shrinking more than expected to 8,039M in July. The pair remains weighed down by risk aversion-led broad US Dollar demand. RBA Lowe's speech and China trade data eyed.
EUR/USD retreats towards three-month low surrounding 1.0700 as Fed vs. ECB battle intensifies
EUR/USD bears stay in the driver’s seat despite late Wednesday’s corrective bounce, declining to 1.0720. The Euro pair reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in three months while bracing for the eighth consecutive weekly loss.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,950 as yields drive US Dollar higher
Gold portrays a corrective bounce from one-week low to $1,918, after declining in the last five consecutive days. In doing so, the bright metal seeks more clues to defend the latest downside despite being bearish amid firmer US Dollar and the United States Treasury bond yields, not to forget fears emanating from China.
Shiba Inu price uptrend limited by 94% of SHIB wallets currently underwater
Shiba Inu price is trading with a bullish bias after a steep 10% fall beginning in late August. After finding support, the meme coin is brewing an uptrend. However, it faces strong opposition from the many addresses looking to close their positions to avoid suffering more losses.
Back to higher for longer
US rates rose for a third consecutive day, while US economic data continued to outperform other regions. All of this resulted in more broad demand for the US Dollar and more risk off flow in equities.