Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD on the back foot near 1.3900 mark ahead of NFP

GBP/USD Forecast: Bailey bails sterling out, Nonfarm Payrolls may test critical support

Tip-toeing toward tightening – the Bank of England has indicated it is ready to "modestly" change its monetary policy, and that has eventually proved to be positive for the pound. A bigger test is due now.

The BOE left its policy unchanged and only one member – Michael Saunders – voted for an imminent tapering of its bond-buying scheme. That initially sent sterling lower as some had expected the bank's Dave Ramsden to join him. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the back foot near 1.3900 mark ahead of NFP

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on the last day of the week and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 1.3900 mark.

From a technical perspective, the overnight post-BoE rebound from the 1.3870 support zone stalled near a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance, forming a descending triangle on hourly charts. Adding to this, the recent failures ahead of the key 1.4000 psychological mark constituted the formation of a double-top on the daily chart. Read more...

GBP/USD: Robust NFP figures to send cable below critical support at 1.3875

GBP/USD has weathered dollar strength after the Bank of England (BoE) took a hawkish step. A bigger test is due now. Will Nonfarm Payrolls outweigh the pound's resilience or not? The answer will be known soon enough, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, briefs.

“The labor market is now in focus as the US releases its Nonfarm Payrolls report for July. Economists expect an increase of 870,000 positions, but estimates vary widely, partly a result of mixed leading indicators. Apart from the headline number, investors will also be watching Average Earnings. Any increase in wages implies higher inflation down the road and a growing chance of tapering.”  Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3908
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.393
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3833
Daily SMA50 1.3927
Daily SMA100 1.3923
Daily SMA200 1.3754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3949
Previous Daily Low 1.3873
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.392
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3902
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3885
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3962
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4038

 

