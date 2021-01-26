Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is on the front foot and is currently pushing to fresh highs of the week above 1.3720

GBP/USD looking for a new high to retest the upper side of a wedge
Pound keeps moving higher as intraday sentiment turned against the US currency as US stocks indexes keep trading at ATH. Technically speaking, cable made only a three wave drop within a corrective channel that found a support at former wave four, near 1.3622. Intraday rise is sharp, looks like an impulse that is now also trying to break through the upper trendline resistance so it appears that bulls are ready to retest 1.3744 highs, the upper side of a 4h wedge.
GBP/USD back above 1.3700 as risk appetite recovers
GBP/USD was on the back foot in the early part of the European trading session, dropping to lows of just above the 1.3600 level at one point. However, having bounced firmly from its 21-day moving average at 1.31115, the pair has spent the last few hours on the front foot and is currently now pushing to fresh highs of the week above 1.3720. Highs of the year are not too far off at just under the 1.3750 mark, an area the bulls will be targeting. GBP/USD appears to be benefitting from broad US dollar weakness rather than any GBP specific strength or positive UK fundamental developments.
Risk appetite weighs on the US dollar
Risk appetite has taken a significant turn for the better since the European market open, after a downbeat Asia Pacific session, weighing on the USD and lifting GBP/USD. US stocks opened in the green, European equities have for the most part erased Monday’s losses, crude oil markets are higher and bond yields are higher on both sides of the Atlantic. In FX markets, safe-haven currencies JPY, CHF and USD are the laggards whilst the more risk-sensitive currencies are in the lead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains its poise ahead of inflation data
A weaker dollar helped AUD/USD surge towards the current 0.7450 region. Cautious persist ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision. Australian Q4 inflation in focus.
EUR/USD near weekly highs, bullish potential limited
EUR/USD trades around 1.2160, near its weekly high but still unable to advance despite the broad dollar’s weakness.
Stablecoins reserves hit new all-time high as investors prepare to re-enter the market
On January 10, 2021, the cryptocurrency market capitalization reached an all-time high of $1.11 trillion. Shortly after, Bitcoin suffered a major pullback and most coins followed suit. Many investors and analysts believe this could be a local bottom and a good opportunity to re-enter.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,850, key levels remain intact
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged at $1,855 and seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.