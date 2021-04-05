Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the long term

GBP/USD looks to test 1.3850 as US dollar eases amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD is staging a comeback towards 1.3850, as the US dollar stalls its recovery amid the upbeat market mood. The cable jumps back on the bids in a quiet Asian session on Easter Monday, helped by a minor retreat in the US dollar against its main peers, as a risk-friendly market environment usually dents the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3836 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 1.3831 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3844 Daily SMA50 1.3846 Daily SMA100 1.366 Daily SMA200 1.33 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3853 Previous Daily Low 1.3813 Previous Weekly High 1.3853 Previous Weekly Low 1.3706 Previous Monthly High 1.4017 Previous Monthly Low 1.3671 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3828 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3812 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3793 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3772 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3852 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3872 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3891

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term advances in the docket

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.1852 on Friday, a weekly high, confined to a tight range but holding on to gains as the day came to an end. UK markets were closed on Friday and will continue down at the beginning of the week due to the Easter holidays. As usual, the pound showed resilience to positive US data, with the greenback incapable of taking advantage of its rival despite an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report.

