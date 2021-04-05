Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the long term

GBP/USD looks to test 1.3850 as US dollar eases amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is staging a comeback towards 1.3850, as the US dollar stalls its recovery amid the upbeat market mood. The cable jumps back on the bids in a quiet Asian session on Easter Monday, helped by a minor retreat in the US dollar against its main peers, as a risk-friendly market environment usually dents the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3846
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term advances in the docket
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.1852 on Friday, a weekly high, confined to a tight range but holding on to gains as the day came to an end. UK markets were closed on Friday and will continue down at the beginning of the week due to the Easter holidays. As usual, the pound showed resilience to positive US data, with the greenback incapable of taking advantage of its rival despite an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report.
