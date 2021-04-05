Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the long term

GBP/USD looks to test 1.3850 as US dollar eases amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD is staging a comeback towards 1.3850, as the US dollar stalls its recovery amid the upbeat market mood. The cable jumps back on the bids in a quiet Asian session on Easter Monday, helped by a minor retreat in the US dollar against its main peers, as a risk-friendly market environment usually dents the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3836
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3844
Daily SMA50 1.3846
Daily SMA100 1.366
Daily SMA200 1.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3853
Previous Daily Low 1.3813
Previous Weekly High 1.3853
Previous Weekly Low 1.3706
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3828
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3812
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3772
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3852
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3872
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3891

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Near-term advances in the docket

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.1852 on Friday, a weekly high, confined to a tight range but holding on to gains as the day came to an end. UK markets were closed on Friday and will continue down at the beginning of the week due to the Easter holidays. As usual, the pound showed resilience to positive US data, with the greenback incapable of taking advantage of its rival despite an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

