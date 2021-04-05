GBP/USD looks to test 1.3850 as US dollar eases amid upbeat mood

- GBP/USD is back on the bids amid risk-on mood, weaker DXY.
- The UK’s higher vaccination rates and strong April seasonal pattern underpin.
- Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI amid a quiet Easter Monday.
GBP/USD is staging a comeback towards 1.3850, as the US dollar stalls its recovery amid the upbeat market mood.
The cable jumps back on the bids in a quiet Asian session on Easter Monday, helped by a minor retreat in the US dollar against its main peers, as a risk-friendly market environment usually dents the greenback’s safe-haven appeal.
The sentiment remains lifted by the expectations of faster US recovery after the economy added nearly a million jobs in March, blowing past the market consensus. Prospects of quicker return to full employment bolstered Fed rate hike odds, in turn, boosting the shorter-duration yields.
On the GBP-side of the equation, higher vaccination rates in the UK and fading Brexit pessimism keep the pound underpinned. Meanwhile, the seasonal factor also remains supportive of the cable. The major has gained on average over 1% in the month of April, looking at it historically from 2000.
Further, the Bank of England’s (BOE) upbeat outlook on the economy, with the latest policy statement citing that 2021 Q2 could see 'slightly stronger' consumption growth, collaborates with the bullish undertone in the pair.
Looking ahead, the spot is likely to track the US dollar dynamics and risk tone. Easter Monday-induced low liquidity could also have a significant impact ahead of the US ISM Services PMI report.
GBP/USD technical levels
“It continues to face strong selling pressure around 1.3845-50 region. That zone is the confluence of the horizontal 21 and 50-daily moving averages (DMA). Buyers need acceptance above the 1.3850 key upside barrier, in order to extend the break higher towards 1.3900. However, with the relative strength index (RSI) having returned to the bearish territory, GBP/USD is envisioned to breach the 1.3800 support should Friday’s low of 1.3813 cave-in.”
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3834
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3846
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3853
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Multiple hurdles to test bulls above 1.1750
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout
GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.
Gold to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold. The RSI stays below the midline, pointing to the limited upside.
Dogecoin faces uphill battle
Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.