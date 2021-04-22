Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hovering around 1.3950 as markets are torn by mixed virus developments.

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD retreat persist?
The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is falling toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising still. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3858. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3945. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
GBP/USD set to tackle 1.40, fundamental picture remains favorable for cable bulls
According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, Sterling is well-positioned to attack 1.40 on the next market upswing.
The next dose of optimism has sterling well-positioned to gain
“US Treasury yields rise from a six-week low has also kept the dollar bid. Will it last? The focus may easily shift back America's economic boom, especially if US jobless claims refrain from leaping back to the previous higher. The decrease from levels above 700,000 to 576,000 last week was a welcome surprise and economists expect a consolidation of this improvement.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.20 after the ECB, amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, down from the lows as the dollar gains ground after US jobless claims beat estimates with 547K. ECB PResident Lagarde acknowledged an improving outlook and pledged more support.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3850 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates and 10-year Treasury yields are edging higher.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.