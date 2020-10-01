Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has now settled 0.19% lower on Thursday

GBP/USD has had a volatile session oscillating within a 160 pip range after Brexit developments
It has been a day of mixed messaged and interesting price action as lots of Brexit headlines hit the wires. The beginning of the session was full of negativity there was short-lived after UK MP Michael Gove stated that "differences in Brexit talks still remain and the UK are looking at steps to safeguard borders after Brexit". Then approximately an hour or so later Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen the president of the European Commission said that the EU has sent formal notice to the UK for breaching its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement. This was to be expected and any legal action could take months.
GBP/USD: Intraday weakness is seemingly now a chance to buy
Although intraday moves reflect a degree of uncertainty with choppy trading on Cable, the direction of travel continues higher near term. The big question is whether the bulls can overcome key medium term pivot/resistance at 1.3000. As a run of positive closes builds, with the market pulling above 1.2860 (a September pivot) we see a positive bias within what is still a three week consolidation between 1.2670/1.3000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
