GBP/USD has had a volatile session oscillating within a 160 pip range after Brexit developments

- It has been a day of complex Brexit news.
- GBP has now settled 0.19% lower on Thursday.
Fundamental backdrop
It has been a day of mixed messaged and interesting price action as lots of Brexit headlines hit the wires. The beginning of the session was full of negativity there was short-lived after UK MP Michael Gove stated that "differences in Brexit talks still remain and the UK are looking at steps to safeguard borders after Brexit". Then approximately an hour or so later Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen the president of the European Commission said that the EU has sent formal notice to the UK for breaching its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement. This was to be expected and any legal action could take months.
Adding to this flurry of news EU's Barnier then had his say noting that the EU would not sign a trade deal with the UK while the current internal market bill is in place. Following this, the UK PM Spokesman said the UK are committed to working through the joint committee to find a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol.
GBP/USD 30-min chart
The 30-minute chart shows the extent of the volatility in the session on Thursday. The price has now settled in the middle of the 160 pip range close to 1.2895 - 1.29. The area marked in orange is closed to the 1.29 area and is now the focal point of the congestion area.
If the price does close near the current level it will end the row of three consecutive positive closes in the pair and this may signal a reversal in the trend. There could be some sideways action first however but tomorrow the market will get the latest non-farm payroll data and this could cause some more volatility.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2894
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2915
|Daily SMA50
|1.3028
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2943
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2806
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD chops lower amid conflicting fiscal stimulus headlines, mixed data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, off the highs. Contradicting reports about progress in US fiscal stimulus talks is pushing and pulling the dollar and markets. Cautious optimism barely prevails. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed on the headline but beat in the employment component.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid negative Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading in high volatility around 1.29. The EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels opened legal action against the EU. US fiscal stimulus talks are also moving markets.
Gold moves beyond $1900 mark, over one-week tops
A weaker USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, surging US bond yields might cap any strong gains. Investors might also refrain from placing bets ahead of NFP on Friday.
Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty
Bitcoin is holding above $10,800 while approaching $11,000 at a snail's pace. Ethereum opens the way for gains to $370 after overcoming the hurdle at $370. Ripple is on the verge of a breakout to $0.25 despite consolidation, as observed by on-chain metrics.
WTI weaker, extends the drop below 39.00
Prices of the WTI extends the erratic performance so far this week and now recede to the sub-$39.00 region per barrel.