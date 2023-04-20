Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hampered by UK growth prospects

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling fails to clear important hurdle
Despite the renewed US Dollar (USD) strength on Wednesday, GBP/USD managed to close in positive territory on Wednesday as hawkish Bank of England (BoE) bets after hot UK inflation data helped Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals. The pair, however, has lost its traction after having met resistance near 1.2480 and gone into a consolidation phase.
Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory amid heavy losses witnessed in big tech stocks following disappointing earnings figures. As investors struggle to find the next fundamental driver, the market mood could drive the pair's action in the second half of the day. A negative opening in Wall Street accompanied by a flight to safety could support the USD and weigh on GBP/USD and vice versa. Read more ...
GBP/USD hampered by UK growth prospects
The IMF has warned that the UK economy could contract by 0.3% in 2023 and expand just 1% in 2024. The government disagrees, with Hunt saying that the UK will "beat the IMF's dismal growth forecasts."
The UK economy did grow in the final quarter of 2022, but only by 0.1%. Early indications point to another 0.1% growth in Q1. A growing economy requires credit, but with the Bank of England continuing to raise interest rates, credit conditions are getting tougher. This makes a period of contraction this year more likely. Read more ...
GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.2400s, downside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and retreats further from the weekly high, around the 1.2470-1.2475 area touched the previous day. The pair remains on the defensive through the early part of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, around the 1.2420 region.
A combination of factors continues to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD), which, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), along with a weaker rise sentiment, lend some support to the safe-haven Greenback. That said, rising bets for an additional interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) might hold back bearish traders from placing aggressive bets and help limit losses for the major. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2428
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2394
|Daily SMA50
|1.2195
|Daily SMA100
|1.2194
|Daily SMA200
|1.1921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2474
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2546
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2354
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.