Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gathers strength near 1.3105

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.3100, focus on BoE’s Bailey and Fed’s Powell speeches
The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the seventh consecutive day near 1.3105 during the early European session on Friday. The confidence of investors that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start easing monetary policy in the upcoming September meeting continues to undermine the US Dollar (USD) broadly.
The Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be in the spotlight and might give a clearer direction about the interest rate path. The minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC meeting showed that the majority of Fed policymakers backed the case for a rate cut next month amid progress in bringing down inflation to the target. On Thursday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that it will soon be appropriate to start cutting rates as data on inflation are consistent with more confidence inflation getting back to 2%. Read more...
GBP/USD rally grinds to a halt, but downside remains limited
GBP/USD tipped into another fresh 13-month peak on Thursday, climbing to 1.3130 before broader market sentiment took a turn for the worse, bolstering the Greenback. Cable was dragged back to the day’s opening bids around 1.3090 after US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). figures came in lopsided.
Friday will see all eyes turned to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell who is slated to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Markets are hoping that the Fed head will introduce firmer guidance on how likely the Fed is to cut in September, as well as for how much. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1100 mark amid fresh USD selling, ahead of Fed’s Powell
The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction on the last day of the week and for now, seems to have stalled its pullback from the vicinity of over a one-year high touched on Wednesday. Spot prices trade around the 1.1125 region and draw support from the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally above 1.3100, focus on BoE’s Bailey and Fed’s Powell speeches
The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the seventh consecutive day near 1.3105 during the early European session on Friday. The confidence of investors that the US Federal Reserve will start easing monetary policy in the upcoming September meeting continues to undermine the US Dollar broadly.
Gold defends key $2,470 support, with eyes on Powell speech
Gold price is back in the green zone early Friday, adding on to Thursday’s late rebound. The Gold price rebound could be linked to the resumption of the US Dollar decline, in the face of fresh USD/JPY sell-off and negative US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin price could decline as it nears $62,000 resistance level
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices could drop following their inability to break through their key resistance levels, as momentum indicators indicate a bearish bias. Ripple price shows stability near its $0.544 daily support level, suggesting a possible comeback.
Does the Fed have the backbone to go big?
Investors are banking on a steep 1% in Fed rate cuts by the time they’re hanging up their holiday stockings, but today, they’re left wondering: Does Chair Powell have the backbone to go big with preemptive rate cuts to dodge a downturn?
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.