Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gathers strength near 1.3105

GBP/USD extends rally above 1.3100, focus on BoE’s Bailey and Fed’s Powell speeches

The GBP/USD pair trades in positive territory for the seventh consecutive day near 1.3105 during the early European session on Friday. The confidence of investors that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will start easing monetary policy in the upcoming September meeting continues to undermine the US Dollar (USD) broadly.

The Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be in the spotlight and might give a clearer direction about the interest rate path. The minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC meeting showed that the majority of Fed policymakers backed the case for a rate cut next month amid progress in bringing down inflation to the target. On Thursday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that it will soon be appropriate to start cutting rates as data on inflation are consistent with more confidence inflation getting back to 2%. Read more...

GBP/USD rally grinds to a halt, but downside remains limited

GBP/USD tipped into another fresh 13-month peak on Thursday, climbing to 1.3130 before broader market sentiment took a turn for the worse, bolstering the Greenback. Cable was dragged back to the day’s opening bids around 1.3090 after US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). figures came in lopsided.

Friday will see all eyes turned to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell who is slated to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Markets are hoping that the Fed head will introduce firmer guidance on how likely the Fed is to cut in September, as well as for how much. Read more...