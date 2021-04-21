Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finding buyers as London session starts

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Out of overbought territory, and with upbeat fundamentals, cable is ready to climb

Winter is coming – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned his fellow Brits about chances of another wave of coronavirus on the other side of the summer. However, the UK's current state of affairs seems promising. Jabbing around half the population with one vaccine is proving immensely successful, and the next step of reopening seems all but certain. 

Britain's Consumer Price Index marginally disappointed with 0.7% yearly in March, having a negligible impact on the sterling., nor does a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who focused on diversity rather than monetary policy. The bigger moves come from the dollar. Read more...

GBPUSD

British pound finding buyers as London session starts

The British Pound fell sharply from then 1.4000 handle on Monday towards the broken resistance of 1.3915. This was a key resistance that the GBP/USD pair managed to break and shoot up in the last week. Now the broken resistance has been turned to the support for the falling price. 

The falling price found some buying interest and is trying to accumulate some strength at the level. Please note that the resistance turned support has a confluence with 20-period SMA as well. However, the volume is not quite significant at the moment. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD to resume the core uptrend on a break above 1.4017 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD needs to clear its March high at 1.4017 to reinforce its “double bottom” base above 1.3919 to reinforce the view that the decline from the 1.4237 late February peak remains a corrective phase only within the core longer-term uptrend, the Credit Suisse analyst team briefs.

“Above 1.3973, the cable can clear the way for a retest of 1.4009/17, above which should further reinforce the base and our bullish outlook for strength to the ‘measured base objective’ at 1.4169 and eventually a retest of the February YTD highs at 1.4237. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3927
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3794
Daily SMA50 1.3872
Daily SMA100 1.3719
Daily SMA200 1.3378
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4009
Previous Daily Low 1.3926
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3908
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3876
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3991
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

