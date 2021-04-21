GBP/USD Forecast: Out of overbought territory, and with upbeat fundamentals, cable is ready to climb

- GBP/USD has been licking its wounds after succumbing to dollar strength.
- An improving market mood may weigh on the greenback, while sterling benefits from vaccines.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that cable is outside the overbought territory.
Winter is coming – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned his fellow Brits about chances of another wave of coronavirus on the other side of the summer. However, the UK's current state of affairs seems promising. Jabbing around half the population with one vaccine is proving immensely successful, and the next step of reopening seems all but certain.
Britain's Consumer Price Index marginally disappointed with 0.7% yearly in March, having a negligible impact on the sterling., nor does a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who focused on diversity rather than monetary policy. The bigger moves come from the dollar.
The safe-haven greenback benefited from Tuesday's sell-off in stock markets, as investors flocked into the world's reserve currency. However, the winds are changing once again, with S&P 500 futures moving up. The US economy continues growing at a rapid pace – and virus figures are turning back down after a mini-wave beforehand. That should allow stocks to rise and the dollar to resume its falls.
After a flurry of activity around the infrastructure spending plans, the White House has recently moved to other topics, leaving the scene to the shifting market mood. Apart from the potential rise in equities, the drop of US ten-year yields below 1.60% is also pointing to a fresh descent for the dollar.
All in all, cable has reasons to rise.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Tuesday's fall from 1.40 has pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 70 – outside overbought territory and allowing for gains. Momentum remains to the upside and the currency pair is trading above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
OVerall, bulls are in the driver's seat.
Some resistance awaits at 1.3960, a level that capped GBP/USD in March. It is followed by the peak of 1.4010. Further above, 1.4050 and 1.4075 are eyed.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3910, followed by 1.3850 and 1.3810.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.