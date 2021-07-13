Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fails at surging

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3986.. Although cable briefly rose abv Fri's 1.3909 top to 1.3911 in Asia y'day, price fell on broad-based selling of sterling on UK re-opening amid rising Covid cases, price hit 1.3839 b4 reboundings to 1.3905 (NY).
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Fails at surging
On Tuesday, the GBP/USD made another attempt to pass the zone above the 1.3900 marks. In the meantime, the rate revealed on Monday that the zone near 1.3840 manages to provide support.
In the near term future, the pair could be pushed up by the support of the 55, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages. A potential surge could once again test the resistance of the 1.3900 zones. A passing of the zone could result in the rate reaching the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3963. Read more...
GBP/USD dives to 1.3800 mark, fresh session lows on hotter-than-expected US CPI
The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows in reaction to hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, with bearish now eyeing sustained weakness below the 1.3800 mark.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3900 mark, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The disappointing data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), along with COVID-19 and Brexit woes turned out to be key factors that acted as a headwind for the British pound. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, contributed to the pair's intraday decline. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3881
|Daily SMA50
|1.402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3944
|Daily SMA200
|1.3678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.391
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3839
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to toward 1.18 as US inflation smashes estiamtes
EUR/USD has tumbled rapidly toward 1.18 as US inflation hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated. The dollar is rising across the board.
GBP/USD plunges to 1.38 after robust US CPI figures
GBP/USD has plummetted to 1.38, down some 80 pips on the day. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.
XAU/USD refreshes fresh session lows, eyeing a break below $1,800 mark
Gold faded an early North American session bullish spike and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the $1,800 mark.
Bitcoin anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000.
The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think
With quarterly earnings reports coming up the focus of equity investors will be on guidance for the rest of the year forward. But while growth will be critical to further stock gains investors may be underestimating a far bigger risk to performance – multiple contraction.