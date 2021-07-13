GBP/USD dives to 1.3800 mark, fresh session lows on hotter-than-expected US CPI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
  • COVID-19 jitters, Brexit woes continued acting as a headwind for the British pound.
  • Upbeat US CPI report pushed the USD higher and added to the intraday selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows in reaction to hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, with bearish now eyeing sustained weakness below the 1.3800 mark.

Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3900 mark, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The disappointing data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), along with COVID-19 and Brexit woes turned out to be key factors that acted as a headwind for the British pound. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, contributed to the pair's intraday decline.

The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early North American session following the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI smashed market expectations and accelerated to 5.4% YoY in June. Data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics further revealed that CPI at the core level jumped 4.5% YoY during the reported month.

The June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize. The latest CPI report further fueled market speculations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy stance sooner than anticipated and provided an additional boost to the already stronger USD.

With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair has reversed a major part of its gains recorded last Friday. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3800 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for additional intraday losses.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3855
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.3887
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3881
Daily SMA50 1.402
Daily SMA100 1.3944
Daily SMA200 1.3678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.391
Previous Daily Low 1.3839
Previous Weekly High 1.3908
Previous Weekly Low 1.3742
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3866
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3883
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3847
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3808
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3918
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3989

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes to toward 1.18 as US inflation smashes estiamtes

EUR/USD crashes to toward 1.18 as US inflation smashes estiamtes

EUR/USD has tumbled rapidly toward 1.18 as US inflation hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated. The dollar is rising across the board.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plunges to 1.38 after robust US CPI figures

GBP/USD plunges to 1.38 after robust US CPI figures

GBP/USD has plummetted to 1.38, down some 80 pips on the day. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD ranges above $1800 ahead of key US events

XAU/USD ranges above $1800 ahead of key US events

Gold remains firm around $1810 mark despite the DXY rebound. All eyes remain on the US inflation data, Fed Powell’s speech.

Gold News

Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals

Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals

Challenges continue to arise as Binance faces another payments processor that has decided to halt processing transactions for the leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Read more

The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think

The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think

With quarterly earnings reports coming up the focus of equity investors will be on guidance for the rest of the year forward. But while growth will be critical to further stock gains investors may be underestimating a far bigger risk to performance – multiple contraction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures