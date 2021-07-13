GBP/USD dives to 1.3800 mark, fresh session lows on hotter-than-expected US CPI

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 jitters, Brexit woes continued acting as a headwind for the British pound.
- Upbeat US CPI report pushed the USD higher and added to the intraday selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair dived to fresh daily lows in reaction to hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures, with bearish now eyeing sustained weakness below the 1.3800 mark.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3900 mark, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and was weighed down by a combination of factors. The disappointing data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC), along with COVID-19 and Brexit woes turned out to be key factors that acted as a headwind for the British pound. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, contributed to the pair's intraday decline.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the early North American session following the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures. In fact, the headline CPI smashed market expectations and accelerated to 5.4% YoY in June. Data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics further revealed that CPI at the core level jumped 4.5% YoY during the reported month.
The June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize. The latest CPI report further fueled market speculations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy stance sooner than anticipated and provided an additional boost to the already stronger USD.
With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair has reversed a major part of its gains recorded last Friday. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3800 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for additional intraday losses.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3855
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3881
|Daily SMA50
|1.402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3944
|Daily SMA200
|1.3678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.391
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3839
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to toward 1.18 as US inflation smashes estiamtes
EUR/USD has tumbled rapidly toward 1.18 as US inflation hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated. The dollar is rising across the board.
GBP/USD plunges to 1.38 after robust US CPI figures
GBP/USD has plummetted to 1.38, down some 80 pips on the day. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.
XAU/USD ranges above $1800 ahead of key US events
Gold remains firm around $1810 mark despite the DXY rebound. All eyes remain on the US inflation data, Fed Powell’s speech.
Binance key payments partner Clear Junction suspends deposits and withdrawals
Challenges continue to arise as Binance faces another payments processor that has decided to halt processing transactions for the leading cryptocurrency exchange.
The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think
With quarterly earnings reports coming up the focus of equity investors will be on guidance for the rest of the year forward. But while growth will be critical to further stock gains investors may be underestimating a far bigger risk to performance – multiple contraction.