Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain

GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...

GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest weekly gains

Pound still weak across the board after the dovish hold from the Bank of England. GBP/USD up for the week, still under the 20-WMA. The GBP/USD trimmed losses during Friday's American session, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board. Cable rose back above 1.3900 and climbed to 1.3930. It continues to move sideways, with the pound being the weakest among the G10 space. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3902
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.3922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.407
Daily SMA50 1.4035
Daily SMA100 1.3949
Daily SMA200 1.3618
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3987
Previous Daily Low 1.3889
Previous Weekly High 1.4133
Previous Weekly Low 1.3792
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3927
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3949
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3878
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3835
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3781
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3976
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.403
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4073

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Upside looks capped by 1.4000 so far

GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 neighbourhood on Friday. The pound remains under pressure following the BoE event. UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence came in at -9 in June. The sterling extends the recent bearish shift, as investors continue to assess the BoE monetary policy meeting. In fact, GBP/USD recedes from weekly peaks around the psychological 1.4000 zone after the “Old Lady” caught markets off guard and delivered a dovish message at its event on Thursday. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation

EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision

GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision

GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation

XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation

Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve. 

Gold News

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance

SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.

Read more

US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt

US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures