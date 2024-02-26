Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower to 1.2660 amid a steady US Dollar

GBP/USD edges lower to 1.2660 amid a steady US Dollar, hawkish Fed officials

GBP/USD breaks its four-day winning streak and trades slightly lower around 1.2660 during the Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) maintains its strength on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve’s (Fed) officials, which in turn, undermines the GBP/USD pair. Additionally, the lower February consumer confidence data from the United Kingdom (UK) weakens downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). Read More...
 

Pound Sterling climbs higher as economists remain gung-ho over UK's economic outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps higher in Friday's early American session as the United Kingdom's economic outlook strengthens. The GBP/USD pair advances toward Thursday's high as market sentiment improves. Read More...
 

GBP/USD posts modest gains above the mid-1.2600s amid mixed US data

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains above the mid-1.2600s during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The decline of the US Dollar (USD) provides some support to the major pair. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2663, adding 0.02% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2661
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2632
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2532
Daily SMA200 1.257
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2702
Previous Daily Low 1.2648
Previous Weekly High 1.271
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2681
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.262
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2751

 

 

 
