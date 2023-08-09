Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher albeit lacks follow-through

Share:

GBP/USD edges higher to 50-day SMA around 1.2755 area, lacks bullish conviction

The GBP/USD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and looks to build on the previous day's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Spot prices currently flirt with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), just above mid-1.2700s, and draw support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from a one-month peak retested on Tuesday. The overnight dovish remarks by Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker, saying that they will probably start lowering the policy rate sometime next year, leads to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and undermines the buck. That said, growing acceptance that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of an extremely resilient economy should help limit any deeper USD losses.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears stay hopeful near 1.2750 as US Dollar cheers risk aversion

GBP/USD stays depressed near 1.2745 as it fades the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in a month amid early Wednesday in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier China data. However, fears emanating from China’s banking and realty sector join the rating downgrade from Moody’s and Fitch to spoil the sentiment and fuel the US Dollar.

While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed in the red with major losses among the bank stocks whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped to the weekly low of around 3.98% before bouncing off 4.03% by the day's end.