GBP/USD edges higher to 50-day SMA around 1.2755 area, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/USD edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- A modest USD downtick lends support; the worsening UK economic outlook caps the upside.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the US CPI and UK macro data on Thursday and Friday.
The GBP/USD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and looks to build on the previous day's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Spot prices currently flirt with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), just above mid-1.2700s, and draw support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retreats further from a one-month peak retested on Tuesday. The overnight dovish remarks by Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker, saying that they will probably start lowering the policy rate sometime next year, leads to a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and undermines the buck. That said, growing acceptance that the US central bank will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of an extremely resilient economy should help limit any deeper USD losses.
The expectations were lifted by the closely-watched US monthly jobs report released last Friday, which pointed to the continued tightness in the labour market and raised the odds of a soft landing for the economy. Moreover, Fed Governor Michele Bowman said on Monday that additional interest rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the central bank's 2% target. This, along with a softer risk tone, supports prospects for the emergence of some buying around the safe-haven buck and might cap gains for the GBP/USD pair, against the backdrop of a bleak outlook for the UK economy.
In fact, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said that there was a 60% risk of the government going to the polls during a recession. In its quarterly update, the NIESR added that it would take until the third quarter of 2024 for UK output to return to its pre-pandemic peak. This comes after a report from the British Retail Consortium showed on Tuesday that UK Retail Sales in July registered its weakest year-on-year growth since August 2022. Adding to this, the Bank of England's (BoE) less hawkish forward guidance should contribute to keeping a lid on the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the BoE raised its key benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to a 15-year peak level of 5.25% last Thursday and signalled that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end. The UK central bank called its current monetary policy stance "restrictive" and forced investors to scale back expectations for the peak rate. This, in turn, warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders and before positioning for any further appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important macro releases from the US and the UK.
The latest US consumer inflation figures are due on Thursday, which will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path and drive the USD demand in the near term. This will be followed by the UK macro data dump, including the Prelim GDP report on Friday, and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2755
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2751
|Daily SMA100
|1.2596
|Daily SMA200
|1.233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2795
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2842
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is recovering above 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to disappoint Australian Dollar bulls. The pair finds support from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as hopes for Chinese stimulus lift sentiment.
EUR/USD recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning in Europe. The Euro pair licks its wounds within a two-month-old symmetrical triangle as market sentiment improves a bit on news and data surrounding China.
Gold bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from a fresh one-month low of $1,923 set on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from near multi-week highs while the US Treasury bond yield licks wounds, motivating Gold buyers to attempt a modest comeback.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Another August storm front passes through
The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system.