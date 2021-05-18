Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains in a choppy range

GBP/USD ignores Brexit woes to target yearly top above 1.4200, UK CPI eyed

GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.4180-90 after a three-day uptrend that poked yearly high the previous day. In doing so, the cable portrays cautious sentiment ahead of the key UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes during early Wednesday. Other than the pre-data/event caution, Brexit headlines also test the GBP/USD buyers near the multi-day high.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.419
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.4135
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3963
Daily SMA50 1.3882
Daily SMA100 1.3821
Daily SMA200 1.348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4147
Previous Daily Low 1.4077
Previous Weekly High 1.4166
Previous Weekly Low 1.3982
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.412
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.405
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4023
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4162
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4189
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4232

 

Sterling cruises to a four-month high

The British pound rose to the highest level since February 24 after the strong economic data from the UK. The data showed that the country’s unemployment rate declined t0 4.8% in March as the government started its gradual reopening. This decline was better than the median estimate of 4.9%. At the same time, the economy added 84,000 jobs in the past three months to March, better than the median estimate of 50,000.

