Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cable is consolidating under new one-month high

GBP/USD eases from critical daily resistance near 1.3770 amid firmer USD
GBP/USD has faced rejection once again near the 1.3770 region, with the bears now fighting back control, dragging the rates lower towards 1.3700.
In doing so, the cable turns into the red zone for the first time in four trading sessions, retreating from four-week highs reached last Friday. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating under new one-month high
Cable is consolidating under new one-month high (1.3773) in early Monday, following last week’s 0.55% advance and weekly close above double-Fibo barriers at 1.3721 (61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411) and 1.3731 (61.8% of 1.4249/1.3411) that generated bullish signal.
The sentiment remains strong as hopes for BoE rate hike as early as November were boosted by hawkish comments from Governor Bailey, who said that the central bank is gearing up for the first rate hike after pandemic on mounting inflation risk. Read more...
GBP/USD has room to rise if markets price in a BoE rate hike in November
GBP/USD has been boosted by Brexit calm and clearer Fed path. The Bank of England's (BoE) next decision will be influenced by UK inflation. Elevated numbers are key to more sterling gains, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
“Market observers seem resigned to accept that the Brexit topic will linger for a long time – but there is a difference between making the headlines and being a side story. If quiet negotiations replace pompous speeches, sterling could shine. On the other hand, ongoing clashes could pressure the pound.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3741
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3617
|Daily SMA50
|1.3719
|Daily SMA100
|1.382
|Daily SMA200
|1.3846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3773
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3894
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
