GBP/USD eases from critical daily resistance near 1.3770 amid firmer USD

- GBP/USD snaps three-day uptrend, as 1.3768 remains a tough nut to crack.
- Firmer yields, US dollar recall cable sellers, as Bailey’s comments ignored.
- Will GBP/USD yield a symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1D chart?
GBP/USD has faced rejection once again near the 1.3770 region, with the bears now fighting back control, dragging the rates lower towards 1.3700.
In doing so, the cable turns into the red zone for the first time in four trading sessions, retreating from four-week highs reached last Friday.
The latest leg down in the spot could be mainly associated with the rebound in the US dollar across the board, as the Treasury yields extend the American Retail Sales blowout-inspired rally amid increasing hawkish Fed’s expectations.
Further, adding to the downside in the spot is the looming Brexit concerns, with the European Union (EU) states growing weary of the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol, Brexit and the UK bad faith.
The dynamics in the yields and the greenback will continue to have a significant bearing on the cable ahead, in absence of relevant UK/US macro data.
From a near-term technical perspective, the price has stalled the upside at the symmetrical triangle resistance of 1.3768.
A daily closing above the latter will confirm the upside break from the triangle, calling for a fresh run towards 1.3800. The next bullish target is seen at the downward-sloping 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3814.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds above the midline, keeping the buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, 50-DMA at 1.3716 offers immediate support to the pair, below which a sharp drop towards 1.3625 cannot be ruled out.
That level is the confluence of the 21-DMA and rising trendline (triangle) support.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3617
|Daily SMA50
|1.3719
|Daily SMA100
|1.382
|Daily SMA200
|1.3846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3773
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3894
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1600 as dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1600 amid rising Treasury yields, which lifts the demand for the US dollar. The risk-off mood amid the China economic slowdown also underpins the safe-haven dollar. Fedspeak, US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 amid USD rebound, risk-off mood
GBP/USD is edging lower towards 1.3700 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields and cautious mood underpinned the USD. BOE's Bailey said that monetary policy cannot solve supply-side problems.
Gold eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields
Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770, as firmer US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. However, higher inflation worries and China’s dismal GDP data dent the investors' sentiment, putting a floor under gold price.
SafeMoon price needs to advance 35% to avoid bearish fate
SafeMoon price has been on a slow but steady uptrend since September 29. A bearish divergence looms on SAFEMOON, hinting at bearish things to come. The grim outlook can be avoided if buyers manage to produce a swing high at $0.00000239.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Goldman fills its sack as buy the dip is back
Equities it would appear have returned to the tried and tested theme of 2021, that of buying the dip. This time the dip was just a little more difficult to spot but we got there in the end with a nice double bottom pattern in the S&P (SPY).