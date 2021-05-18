Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls ready to challenge this year’s high

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling on course to hit three-year highs, defying overbought conditions
GBP/USD has been benefiting from the upbeat market mood which weighs on the dollar. Robust UK job figures and less fear from the virus strains is boosting sterling. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that cable has entered overbought conditions. Can technicals defy fundamentals and pull cable back down? It seems that the answer is no, as the pound has plenty of reasons to rise while the dollar has reasons to tumble down. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls ready to challenge this year’s high
Sterling cruises to a four-month high
The British pound rose to the highest level since February 24 after the strong economic data from the UK. The data showed that the country’s unemployment rate declined t0 4.8% in March as the government started its gradual reopening. This decline was better than the median estimate of 4.9%. At the same time, the economy added 84,000 jobs in the past three months to March, better than the median estimate of 50,000. Read more...
