Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls pressure 1.42 barrier

GBP/USD Forecast: Happy Friday for bulls? Fading Fed fears, upbeat UK data and technicals point up
"The economy has a long way to go" – that has been the Federal Reserve's mantra in recent months, and after a short distraction, it has returned to dominate the dollar's decline. Officials at the world's most powerful central bank – with the exception of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan – have all repeated the dovish message. It has sunk in.
The greenback gave back some ground it gained after the Fed's meeting minutes showed that some members conditionally supported having a discussion about printing fewer dollars at some point. Despite the subtlety of that single passage in the protocols, the currency bounced late on Wednesday before fading away. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bulls pressure 1.42 barrier after upbeat Retail Sales, PMI data in focus
Cable jumped to 1.4200 zones after upbeat UK retail sales but failed to break higher, remaining within 1.41/1.42 range for the fourth straight day. Larger bulls remain supported but face headwinds on approach to 2021 high at 1.4238 (Feb 24).
Fundamentals remain supportive for sterling as retail sales jumped above pre-pandemic levels with UK May PMI data being in focus (Composite May 62.0 f/c vs 60.7 Apr; Services May 62.0 f/c vs 61.0 Apr and Manufacturing May 60.5% f/c vs 60.9 Apr) with better than expected figures to further boost sterling. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month tops and retreats, back below 1.4200
The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh three-month tops during the mid-European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading just below the 1.4200 mark, nearly unchanged for the day.
Following a brief consolidation through the first part of the trading action on Friday, the pair turned positive for the second consecutive session and built on the overnight strong move up. The US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction and languished near multi-month lows. This, along with mostly upbeat UK macro data, provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4195
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.4191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4003
|Daily SMA50
|1.3896
|Daily SMA100
|1.3838
|Daily SMA200
|1.3497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4193
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls sub-1.2200 on Lagarde comments
ECB’s President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary for months to come, putting some pressure on the shared currency despite upbeat local data. EUR/USD trades in the 1.2180/90 price zone.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and turns neutral
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4190 area after topping 1.4233 following the release of upbeat UK Retail Sales. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
GameStop Corp gains during choppy session for meme stocks
NYSE:GME continues to defy logic and valuations and has somehow maintained its lofty triple-digit stock price.