GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month tops and retreats, back below 1.4200

- GBP/USD added to the overnight strong move up and gained traction for the second straight day.
- The intraday uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of an ascending trend channel.
- The set-up seems titled in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakout.
The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh three-month tops during the mid-European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading just below the 1.4200 mark, nearly unchanged for the day.
Following a brief consolidation through the first part of the trading action on Friday, the pair turned positive for the second consecutive session and built on the overnight strong move up. The US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction and languished near multi-month lows. This, along with mostly upbeat UK macro data, provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, the intraday uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the top boundary of a short-term ascending channel extending from lows touched in March and April. The mentioned barrier, currently around the 1.4235 region, coincides with YTD tops touched on February 24. This, in turn, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. The technical set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.4235 area before placing fresh bets.
The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.4300 round-figure mark and prolong the upward trajectory further towards 2018 yearly tops, around the 1.4375 region.
On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the 1.4170-65 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.4100 mark. This is followed by weekly lows, around the 1.4075 region, which if broken will negate the constructive outlook and prompt some technical selling.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4209
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.4191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4003
|Daily SMA50
|1.3896
|Daily SMA100
|1.3838
|Daily SMA200
|1.3497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4193
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4166
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.413
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4222
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 after upbeat eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto its gains related to the dollar's retreat. Eurozone PMIs broadly beat estimates, supporting the common currency. A speech from ECB President Lagarde and US figures are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after strong UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.42, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.