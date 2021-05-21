GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month tops and retreats, back below 1.4200

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD added to the overnight strong move up and gained traction for the second straight day.
  • The intraday uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of an ascending trend channel.
  • The set-up seems titled in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakout.

The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh three-month tops during the mid-European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading just below the 1.4200 mark, nearly unchanged for the day.

Following a brief consolidation through the first part of the trading action on Friday, the pair turned positive for the second consecutive session and built on the overnight strong move up. The US dollar struggled to gain any meaningful traction and languished near multi-month lows. This, along with mostly upbeat UK macro data, provided a modest lift to the GBP/USD pair.

Looking at the technical picture, the intraday uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the top boundary of a short-term ascending channel extending from lows touched in March and April. The mentioned barrier, currently around the 1.4235 region, coincides with YTD tops touched on February 24. This, in turn, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. The technical set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.4235 area before placing fresh bets.

The GBP/USD pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.4300 round-figure mark and prolong the upward trajectory further towards 2018 yearly tops, around the 1.4375 region.

On the flip side, the daily swing lows, around the 1.4170-65 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.4100 mark. This is followed by weekly lows, around the 1.4075 region, which if broken will negate the constructive outlook and prompt some technical selling.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4209
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.4191
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4003
Daily SMA50 1.3896
Daily SMA100 1.3838
Daily SMA200 1.3497
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4193
Previous Daily Low 1.4101
Previous Weekly High 1.4166
Previous Weekly Low 1.3982
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4158
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.413
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.407
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4253
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 after upbeat eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 after upbeat eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto its gains related to the dollar's retreat. Eurozone PMIs broadly beat estimates, supporting the common currency. A speech from ECB President Lagarde and US figures are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after strong UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after strong UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.42, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875

XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.

Gold News

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers

SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.

Read more

Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?

Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?

Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.

Read more

