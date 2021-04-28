Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls eyeing a test of 1.4000

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation

GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames as follows:

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eyeing a test of 1.4000

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3950, a one-week high following comments from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, mostly optimistic but at the same time repeating his well-known cautious message about the economic recovery and the future of inflation and employment. The dollar fell as investors became more optimistic, demanding high-yielding assets.

Read More ...