Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounce before a plunge to 1.3670?

GBP/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable to slide below 1.3700 mark, focus remains on NFP

The GBP/USD pair tumbled to two-and-half-month lows on Thursday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The British pound witnessed some heavy selling after the Bank of England (BoE) Governor, Andrew Bailey said the BoE should not overreact to temporarily strong inflation to ensure that the recovery is not undermined by a premature tightening of the monetary policy. Bailey added that the BoE was prepared to respond with monetary policy tools if there are signs of more persistent inflationary pressure. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bounce before a plunge to 1.3670? NFP may provide a fresh selling opportunity

A by-election loss for Boris – the Prime Minister's Conservatives narrowly missed an opportunity to win Batley and Spen, with voters reportedly blaming government scandals for not backing the Tories. That is only the latest minor factor to weigh on GBP/USD. Other issues are more significant, but cable may have some room to bounce on Friday.

In the UK, the greater worry is that the reopening now planned for July 19 could be delayed again – or perhaps watered down. The Delta variant continues spreading quickly, and the consequent increase in hospitalizations causes worries. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Reaches below 1.3750

The 1.3820 level provided enough resistance for the GBP/USD to pass below the lower trend line of the channel down pattern, which guided the rate since June 23. During Friday's trading hours, the rate fluctuated sideways near the 1.3750 mark.

In theory, the pair should decline, as it has no technical support as low as the 1.3677 level, where the weekly S2 simple pivot point was located at. However, support could be provided by round exchange rate levels like the 1.3740, 1.3720 and most importantly the 1.3700 mark. Read more...