GBP/USD Forecast: Bounce before a plunge to 1.3670? NFP may provide a fresh selling opportunity

GBP/USD has been extending its falls amid a mix of dollar strength and virus concerns.

US Nonfarm Payrolls may trigger a temporary dollar correction.

Friday's four-hour chart is showing cable is near oversold conditions.

A by-election loss for Boris – the Prime Minister's Conservatives narrowly missed an opportunity to win Batley and Spen, with voters reportedly blaming government scandals for not backing the Tories. That is only the latest minor factor to weigh on GBP/USD. Other issues are more significant, but cable may have some room to bounce on Friday.

In the UK, the greater worry is that the reopening now planned for July 19 could be delayed again – or perhaps watered down. The Delta variant continues spreading quickly, and the consequent increase in hospitalizations causes worries. Additional time would help Britain vaccinate more people. More broadly, concerns of a new winter wave also weigh on economic prospects.

In the US, yet another Federal Reserve member supports tapering down bond buys – Patrick Harker of the Philadelphia branch. If the bank indeed cuts back on purchases, fewer dollars will be in circulation. That has been leading the greenback's gains in the past three weeks.

The Fed and investors now have their eyes fixed on June's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 690,000 jobs, better than May's 559,000 and alongside a drop in the Unemployment Rate to 5.6%. However, ISM's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index showed that hiring – at least in the industrial sector – is struggling.

Moreover, a significant chunk of employment gains is likely to be in the lower-paying leisure and hospitality sectors. A slowdown in wage growth could calm concerns about higher inflation. And, economists overestimated NFP figures in the past two months, and perhaps this time is no different.

All in all, there is room for disappointment in Nonfarm Payrolls, resulting in an upswing for GBP/USD. Nevertheless, the basic fundamentals have not changed – the US economy is still growing quickly and the Fed is set to withdraw some of its support. Moreover, an FXStreet study has shown that NFP-related moves tend to result in mean-reversion:

Overall, any recovery for the currency pair could prove a selling opportunity.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is trading around the levels seen in mid-April, sticking to the lows, as the four-hour chart shows. This has pushed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) close to 30 – nearing oversold conditions and implying a potential bounce. However, momentum remains to the downside and the pair is also trading under the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages.

Immediate support is at the fresh low of 1.3743, followed by 1.3720, a swing low from April. The critical level to watch is 1.3670, which was a double-bottom back in April and also the lowest since February.

Resistance is at 1.3785, a trough from mid-June, followed by 1.3835, a level that capped a recovery attempt earlier this week. Further above, 1.3875 and 1.3940 await GBP/USD.

