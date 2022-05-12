Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ascending triangle breakdown on 4H targets 1.2158

GBP/USD outlook: Cable falls to new 2022 low after weak UK GDP data added to negative sentiment
Cable extends steep fall of past four weeks and probed below 1.22 handle to hit new 2022 low. Weak UK GDP data, released today, added to negative sentiment, fueled by risk aversion that continues to inflate the US dollar.
Negative fundamentals dominate and so far counter signals from strongly oversold daily and weekly studies, however, some price adjustment should be anticipated in the coming sessions, in response to oversold conditions. Upticks are expected to be limited and capped under 1.2400 zone (May 11 spike high/falling daily Tenkan-sen) to keep bears intact and offer better levels to re-enter strong bearish market. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Ascending triangle breakdown on 4H targets 1.2158
GBP/USD is trading back below 1.2200 following a temporary pullback to near the 1.2230 region, as disappointing UK GDP data continues to power GBP bears. The UK economy contracted 0.1% in March while expanding merely 0.8% QoQ in the first quarter of 2022, backing the BOE’s forecasts of a likely recession later this year.
The downbeat UK growth data combined with the risk-off market profile keeps the downside pressure intact on cable. Investors shrugged off the upbeat comments from the BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, as he said that “the central bank isn’t talking down the economy in forecasts.” Read more ...
GBP/USD struggles near its lowest level since May 2020, keeps the red below 1.2200
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound a few pips from a two-year low and was last seen trading just below the 1.2200 mark, down nearly 0.50% for the day.
The pair extended the overnight rejection slide from the 1.2400 mark and witnessed heavy follow-through selling on Thursday, marking the sixth successive day of a negative move. The British pound took a hit following the release of weaker UK macro data, which, along with sustained US dollar buying exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1.2255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2661
|Daily SMA50
|1.2938
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.3413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2276
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.252
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0400 after US PPI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly from the fresh multi-year low it set below 1.0400 earlier in the day. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) edged lower to 11% on a yearly basis in April from 11.5% in March, causing the US Dollar Index to erase a portion of its daily gains.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2250 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction in the early American session and advanced toward the mid-1.2200s. The modest decline witnessed in the US April Producer Price Index (PPI) data seems to be causing the greenback to lose its appeal, helping GBP/USD rebound.
Gold retreats toward $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,840 into the American session. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day, the dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
Is MSTR facing possible bankruptcy on Bitcoin collapse?
Microstrategy stock is in freefall as Bitcoin and crypto prices collapse. MSTR stock fell 25% on Wednesday and is down 12% in Thursday's premarket. MSTR is basically a leveraged Bitcoin play, and the CFO put a target out for Bitcoin bears.