Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD 100-bar SMA checks downside to two-week-old support trendline

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA checks downside to two-week-old support trendline
Having breached a six-day-old support line, now resistance, GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.2455, down 0.40 on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The Cable currently takes rests on the 100-bar SMA level near 1.2450, a break of which could drag it further down to a bit broader support line, around 1.2410.
If at all sellers fail to respect 1.2410 support trend line, 1.2380 might check the bears ahead of pleasing them with the late-April low surrounding 1.2250/45. Alternatively, a falling trend line from Thursday’s top, at 1.2515 now, can guard the pair’s recovery moves ahead of 1.2600 resistance mark.
GBP/USD Forecast: Fears of an extended economic setback weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair retreated sharply at the end of the week after flirting with April’s monthly high, settling around the 1.2500 level. The April UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 32.6, worse than expected, while Consumer Credit plunged to £-3.8 B in March. PM Johnson was optimistic about the coronavirus situation, as he tweeted that the kingdom is “past the peak and on the downward slope.” Nevertheless, it is quite unlikely that the UK will lift the lockdown anytime soon, suggesting an extended economic setback ahead.
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.6400 amid fresh US-China trade woes
AUD/USD has bounced-off multi-day lows and trades close to 0.6400 amid risk-aversion and Yuan's slump, in the wake of resurfacing US-China trade tensions over the coronavirus outbreak mishandling. Poor Aussie fundamentals add to the weakness.
USD/JPY drops below 107.00 as US-China tussle heavy the risks
USD/JPY extends Friday’s losses amid risk-off sentiment. Japanese banks are off due to the Greenery Day, qualitative catalysts will be the key in Asia. Good news on virus drug fails to tame the trade-war fears.
USD/CNH hits 6-week high on US-China tussle
USD/CNH jumps to the highest level since March 20. The offshore Yuan (CNH) is flashing red with the US ratcheting up anti-China rhetoric to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 crisis. Markets offer Yuan as the US steps up anti-China rhetoric.
Gold prices seesaw around $1,700 amid challenges to US-China trade deal
Gold prices gradually recover from the intraday low. US President Trump cites an intelligence report suggesting China’s mishandling of virus outbreak, threatens to end the trade deal. Concerns surrounding additional stimulus from the US, New Zealand act as the latest catalysts.
WTI drops 6% on fears of US-China trade tensions
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, North America's oil benchmark, fell on Monday as the US-China tensions threatened to hold back the economic recovery and worsen the excess supply situation. Risk sentiment took a hit as President Trump renews tariffs threat on China.