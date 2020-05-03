GBP/USD Current price: 1.2503

The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 32.6 in April.

UK PM Johnson said the UK is past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

GBP/USD losing bullish strength, at risk of falling further.

The GBP/USD pair retreated sharply at the end of the week after flirting with April’s monthly high, settling around the 1.2500 level. The April UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 32.6, worse than expected, while Consumer Credit plunged to £-3.8 B in March. PM Johnson was optimistic about the coronavirus situation, as he tweeted that the kingdom is “past the peak and on the downward slope.” Nevertheless, it is quite unlikely that the UK will lift the lockdown anytime soon, suggesting an extended economic setback ahead.

The UK won’t release macroeconomic data until next Tuesday when Markit will unveil the final version of the April Services PMI. This week, the Bank of England will have an economic meeting, and already announced an early release of its interest rate decision ahead of London’s opening next May 7.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair keeps losing upward momentum according to the daily chart, as technical indicators have eased to finish the week around their midlines with mild-bearish slopes. The same chart shows that the price stands above a flat 20 DMA but below the larger ones. The 200 DMA is flat around 1.2645, where the pair topped last week. In the 4-hour chart, the picture is quite alike, as the Momentum indicator is flat around its mid-line while the RSI heads south, currently at 51. The price is battling with the 20 SMA, while the larger moving averages stand below the current level.

Support levels: 1.2480 1.2440 1.2395

Resistance levels: 1.2530 1.2585 1.2640