GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-bar SMA checks downside to two-week-old support trendline

- GBP/USD drops below the six-day-old support line.
- An ascending trend line from April 21 is on the bear’s radars.
- A short-term falling resistance line will question the recovery moves.
Having breached a six-day-old support line, now resistance, GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.2455, down 0.40 on a day, during the Asian session on Monday.
The Cable currently takes rests on the 100-bar SMA level near 1.2450, a break of which could drag it further down to a bit broader support line, around 1.2410.
If at all sellers fail to respect 1.2410 support trend line, 1.2380 might check the bears ahead of pleasing them with the late-April low surrounding 1.2250/45.
Alternatively, a falling trend line from Thursday’s top, at 1.2515 now, can guard the pair’s recovery moves ahead of 1.2600 resistance mark.
Should there be a clear run-up past-1.2600, the April month top close to 1.2645 could lure the buyers.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional Important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2433
|Daily SMA50
|1.2442
|Daily SMA100
|1.2744
|Daily SMA200
|1.2654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2601
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2483
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2528
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2693
