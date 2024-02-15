Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP edges down as UK economy enters in a technical recession

The broader appeal for the Pound Sterling has weakened as a most economic indicators, apart from the economic contraction, point to aggressive rate cuts by the BoE to avoid further contraction. The Pound Sterling tends to face foreign outflows when expectations for the BoE turning dovish escalate. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls back in Thursday’s early European session as the United Kingdom economy enters into a technical recession. The preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the economy contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. This means the UK economy has contracted for the second straight quarter in a row – the definition of a technical recession. The data could also ignite expectations of early rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), who may be keen to introduce growth-stimulating policies.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter. With this reading following the 0.1% contraction recorded in the third quarter, the UK economy officially slipped into a technical recession. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.