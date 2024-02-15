- Pound Sterling faces a sharp sell-off as the UK Q4 GDP contracted by 0.3%.
- The BoE may consider aggressive rate cuts due to easing inflation, slowing wage growth and poor economic outlook.
- The US Dollar corrects as investors digest the Fed’s hawkish narrative.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls back in Thursday’s early European session as the United Kingdom economy enters into a technical recession. The preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the economy contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. This means the UK economy has contracted for the second straight quarter in a row – the definition of a technical recession. The data could also ignite expectations of early rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), who may be keen to introduce growth-stimulating policies.
The broader appeal for the Pound Sterling has weakened as majority of economic indicators apart from the economic contraction are pointing to aggressive rate cuts by the BoE to avoid further contraction. The Pound Sterling tends to face foreign outflows when expectations for the BoE turning dovish escalate.
The consumer price inflation remained steady in January while investors forecasted it to accelerate further. Also, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey sees price pressures taming to the required target by Spring.
While wage growth and service inflation are still skewed to the upside and therefore unlikely to bring inflation down to the 2% target, the moderate decline in wage growth momentum is clearly visible.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar has faced some backfilling after a sharp rally inspired by cooling expectations of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors now expect the Fed to hold interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% till June monetary policy meeting.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling off from day's high
- Pound Sterling faces a sharp sell-off as the United Kingdom ONS has reported that the economy contracted by 0.3% in the last quarter of 2023. Investors anticipated a deceleration of growth of 0.1%.
- The UK GDP also contracted in the third quarter of 2023, indicating the economy meets the criteria for a technical recession.
- This has escalated hopes of early rate cuts by the Bank of England as the economy desperately needs the stimulus provided by lower borrowing costs.
- This week, the expectations for an early unwinding of the restrictive policy stance by the Bank of England were already prompted by a steep slowdown in wage growth and steady annual inflation figures.
- Meanwhile, the inflation outlook softened on Wednesday after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation will come down to the target by spring.
- Andrew Bailey warned that wage growth and service inflation are still too high to be consistent with the central bank’s target of 2%.
- Bailey mentioned that policymakers would support rate cuts only after getting evidence that wage growth is receding.
- The monthly Manufacturing Production for December rose steadily by 0.8% MoM, while investors anticipated a stagnant performance. On an annual basis, the economic data grew at a higher pace of 2.3% against expectations of 0.6% and the prior reading of 1.9%.
- Monthly Industrial Production was up by 0.6% against 0.5% growth in November. Investors anticipated a decline of 0.1%. Surprisingly, the annual factory data rose by 0.6% while investors forecasted a contraction of 0.1%.
- On the United States front, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has gradually corrected from a three-month high of 105.00 as investors realize that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates sooner.
- The broader appeal for the US Dollar is upbeat as investors are now pricing in only three rate cuts this year, as guided by the Fed, after stubborn inflation data.
- Going forward, January's monthly Retail Sales data will guide the US Dollar, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. According to the estimates, the economic data contracted by 0.1% against a 0.6% increase in January.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling eyes downside toward 200-DEMA
Pound Sterling retreats from day’s high near 1.2570 as the UK economy has shifted into a technical recession. The GBP/USD pair is expected to resume its downside journey towards the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2520. More downside seem likely as the 20 and 50-day EMAs are on the verge of delivering a bearish crossover.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to hold above 40.00. Failing to hold the same would trigger a bearish momentum.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.0725 after Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is holding lower ground while eyeing the 1.0700 mark in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles amid mixed Fedspeak, as traders await the US Retail Sales report for fresh policy hints. ECB Lagarde's speech failed to inspire the Euro.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2550 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades near 1.2550 in the European session on Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in the fourth quarter.
Gold price hangs near two-month low, bears not ready to give up yet
Gold price remains confined in a range just above a two-month low touched on Wednesday. Delayed Fed rate cut bets underpin the USD and act as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East help to limit the downside for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
XRP price hits $0.5590 riding on Bitcoin’s recent gains, sees spike in on-chain activity
XRP price hit a peak of $0.5590, early on Thursday. Altcoins like XRP noted gains as Bitcoin price rallied past the resistance to $52,500. Bitcoin bull run ushered a marketwide recovery in altcoin prices.
All eyes on US Retail Sales
In the US, January retail sales and industrial production data is due for release. Consensus expects some moderation in retail sales growth, even though early credit card data suggests that consumption has remained brisk at the start of the year as well.