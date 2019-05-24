Danske Bank analysts point out that after 'Super Thursday' yesterday brought another set of subdued PMI data on both sides of the Atlantic, markets are in for a more quiet day on the data front today.

“EU parliament elections continue to take place today in Ireland and Czech Republic. Results will however only be announced when voting in all EU countries has closed on Sunday evening.”

“In the UK, Theresa May is today expected to announce timetable for her resignation as U.K. Conservative Party leader and prime minister after the backlash over her Brexit plans.”

“In the US, preliminary core capex for April is due out. Core capex has softened recently but remains at a high level and we expect investments to continue to increase over this year.”