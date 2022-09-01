- PSNY closed up on Wednesday by nearly 2%.
- Polestar stock fall in premarket Thursday as delivery data is reissued.
- PSNY stock could see a catalyst from the SUV launch in October.
UPDATE: PSNY stock lost over 10% at the start of Thursday trading after the company released results for the first half of the year that showed losses jumping from $365 million to $885 million YoY. This should have been expected due to Polestar ramping up production for its newest models and expanding its sales division that includes new showrooms, but apparently Mr. Market was not prepared. PSNY shares are down to $7 for the first time since merging with the Gore Guggenheim SPAC and trading under the PSNY ticker. Revenue rose from $535 million to $1.04 billion over the same period, but the one-time listing expense cost the company $372 million.
PoleStar (PSNY) stock managed to outperform on Wednesday when it closed nearly 2% higher after the main indices all closed in the red. That gain may be shortlived, however, as the stock is already losing ground in Thursday's premarket.
PSNY stock news
Polestar released financial results for the first six months of 2022 on Thursday. The good news is that guidance for full-year deliveries of 50,000 vehicles was maintained, but investors appear to be focusing on the loss growing in 2022 versus last year as the company ramps up its expansion.
Source: PSNY SEC filings
Already, Polestar gross margins have dropped from over 6% to nearer 5% based on our calculations using the data above. The company's cash position has continued to grow, though.
PSNY stock forecast
This is still a very early stage for Polestar stock, so financial statements can be less predictive. Restating guidance is a positive although the company did say it will be at the back end of the year due to China issues. Also, the cash position is beneficial. Margins look to be under pressure based on our crude, back-of-the-envelope assessment, but this is a common theme for manufacturers right now.
I am not especially keen on technical analysis of something so volatile or early stage, but the linear regression is flagging that this may be oversold. We can see it has worked well as an indicator in the past. PSNY stock is down in the premarket, perhaps in reaction to the news above.
A tweet from the well-followed Twitter account may be the more likely reason for the fall. We cannot verify how accurate this tweet and the information it contains is. We are also unsure if this affects Polestar directly. The companies do share manufacturing, but we are not certain of the exact specific sites shared.
VOLVO CARS TO SHUT PLANT IN CHINA'S CHENGDU DUE COVID RESTRICTIONS -SWEDISH NEWS AGENCY TT— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 1, 2022
PSNY daily chart
