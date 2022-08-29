- Pinduoduo stock jumps more than 18% at Monday open.
- Q2 earnings were much higher than the market had expected.
- Chinese consumption appears to be returning according to CEO.
Pinduoduo (PDD) stock is up over 18% to $68 at the start of the week's trading on Monday. Investors in the regular session are even more excited about the ecommerce retailer's second quarter results than the premarket crowd. Pinduoduo's major windfall, an astounding 157% YoY EPS gain, pushed it up more than 8% in the premarket shortly after the results were released.
Earnings per American depository share came in at $1.13, outpacing Wall Street's forecast of $0.41. Revenue of $4.69 billion in Q2 also ran ahead of forecasts, this time by $1.25 billion. Revenue advanced 36% YoY.
Management said the largescale earnings figure was related to postponing certain corporate investments and the recovery of Chinese consumption after the covid-related shutdowns of the spring.
“We saw a recovery in consumer sentiment in the second quarter, especially during the 618 shopping festival, a reflection of the resilience of overall consumption,” said CEO and Chairman Lei Chen.
News for the Chinese market has been positive of late. Last week the Chinese government also announced a series of stimulus measures to help the economy rebound in the face of setbacks in the real estate sector and due to a recent heat wave that has forced factories to close.
Another part of the enthusiasm is the Securities & Exchange Commission just announced a preliminary agreement between itself and Chinese regulators that would allow SEC regulators to see internal company audits. Until now these were not allowed to be shown to foreign governments, which had made the possibility of Chinese firms being delisted a major worry. Now more US investors are once again taking a shine to Chinese equities, and Pinduoduo was a popular choice before Beijing's tech crackdown led to share prices getting slammed.
Pinduoduo stock forecast
Maybe the rally was pre-ordained back on August 8. That is when the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average. This is known as a Golden Cross pattern and typically forecasts a sustained rally.
Support now sits at the 50-day moving average near $55.31. Monday's spike places PDD stock above the June 27 range high of $68.71. Bulls need to push Pinduoduo stock above the $71.27 high from January 20. Otherwise that price level will become sticky resistance. After that bulls will pinpoint the gap down on November 26, 2021. To do so, they need to retouch $79.06, the low from the prior session.
PDD daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.