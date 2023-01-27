“We expect real GDP to moderate further throughout 2023, taking the full-year economic growth rate down to 5.0% (official est: 6.0%-7.0%) from a 46-year high of 7.6% in 2022. Our view mainly takes into consideration statistical base effects and prevailing downside risks to the growth outlook . Although the nation’s economic growth is expected to extend its downtrend, inflation risks are still tilted to the upside, suggesting that interest rate will have to rise further to reach levels sufficiently restrictive for some time. Thus, we stick to our BSP call for two more 25bps hikes in 1Q23 before taking a pause at 6.00% thereafter.”

“Almost all economic sectors pencilled in positive growth in 4Q22, except for the agriculture, hunting, fishery & forestry industry. Resilient household consumption, higher government spending, sustained investments and stronger exports amid slower imports also helped to support the growth momentum last quarter and fully cushioned the drag from stock withdrawal activities.”

“The Philippines’ economy expanded at a stronger-than-expected pace of 7.2% y/y in 4Q22 (vs UOB est: +6.5%, Bloomberg est: +6.6%) but on trend wise, the growth rate decelerated from 7.6% in the preceding quarter and the previous peak of 8.2% in 1Q22. The full-year real GDP growth also came in higher than anticipated at 7.6% in 2022 (UOB est: 7.4%, Bloomberg est: 7.4%, 2021: +5.7%), marking the strongest annual growth since 1976.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.