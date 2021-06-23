The shares are entering a strong time of the year. From June 23 through to August 07 the shares have gained twelve times in the last 14 years. The average return has been +3.24% over the last 14 years with a 29.72% annualised growth rate.
There is a strong demand for sports drinks in the hotter summer months, so will that help lift Pepsi’s share prices?
Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is on a negative risk tone that weighs on US stocks.
PepsiCo, Inc. is an American based multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation headquartered in Harrison, New York, in the hamlet of Purchase. PepsiCo’s business encompasses all aspects of the food and beverage market. It oversees the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of its products.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
