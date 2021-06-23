The shares are entering a strong time of the year. From June 23 through to August 07 the shares have gained twelve times in the last 14 years. The average return has been +3.24% over the last 14 years with a 29.72% annualised growth rate.

There is a strong demand for sports drinks in the hotter summer months, so will that help lift Pepsi’s share prices?

Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is on a negative risk tone that weighs on US stocks.

PepsiCo, Inc. is an American based multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation headquartered in Harrison, New York, in the hamlet of Purchase. PepsiCo’s business encompasses all aspects of the food and beverage market. It oversees the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of its products.

