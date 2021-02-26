Pentagon: Strikes destroyed facilities at control point used by Iranian-backed militant groups

Pentagon says strikes destroyed multiple facilities at border control point used by Iranian-backed militant groups

The Pentagon confirmed earlier the strike on Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria in response to the recent attacks against the US personnel in Iraq.

Attacks on Baghdad’s Green Zone, Balad Air Base and Irbil International Airport in the past week resulted in a rocket falling within the perimeter of the vast US Embassy complex.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration.

“This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners,” the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, John Kirby, said.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to deescalate the overall situation in eastern Syria and Iraq.”

''US airstrikes destroyed multiple facilities at a border control point used by a number of Iranian- backed militant groups.”

Meanwhile, there is no reaction in the markets to these events, but a watchful is being kept on developments.