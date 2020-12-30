PBOC sets yuan reference rate at 6.5325

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.5325 versus the previous day's level of 6.5451. Ahead of the release, Reuters expected 6.5360 level for today while Bloomberg eyed 6.5306 from its latest survey.
The Chinese central bank also infused 30 billion yuan via 7-day reverse repos (RRs) while adding 40 billion CNY as 10 billion expires today.
That said, USD/CNY is currently taking the bids near 6.5320 during the early Wednesday.
AUD/USD en-route fresh multi-month high above 0.7640, eyes US Senate updates
AUD/USD consolidates recent gains above 0.7600 while waiting for US stimulus updates from Capitol Hill. Headlines concerning China, Brexit and the virus can offer additional direction amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD: Extends bounce off 21-day SMA to battle immediate resistance line
GBP/USD keeps the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday high. A descending trend line from last Thursday guards nearby upside. An eight-week-old rising support line becomes the key.
Gold bulls look to US Senate for breaking monotony below $1,900
GBP/USD clings onto reasonable gains that has seen it rise from below 1.3450 to around 1.3500. USD weakness is the main driver of the upside, but recent trade has been very subdued as the year-end approaches.
The US dollar is alive and well
Since the middle of March, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has been on a steady decline. Since then, the dollar has declined even further against many of its peers, particularly against the currencies of developed nations.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.