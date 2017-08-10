PBOC official: China's RRR cut won't alter resolve to lower risk

PBOC official: China's RRR cut won't alter resolve to lower riskBy Dhwani Mehta
The official China Daily reported a senior PBOC official saying on Monday, as cited by Reuters, the Chinese central bank’s plan to slash the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for some banks effective 2018 would not change the policymakers’ resolve to lower financial risk.
Key Quotes:
“Some financial institutions, which have appealed for an easing of monetary policy, do feel liquidity stress during the (anti-leverage) campaign to tame interbank borrowing in order to prevent systemic risks.”
The PBOC is more likely to use “monetary policy fine-tuning in the future compared with the situation in March and last year, supported by a further stabilized macroeconomic base.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.