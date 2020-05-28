PBOC injects $33.5 billion via reverse repos, rate unchanged

Amid US-China trade escalation induced Yuan sell-off, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injection liquidity into the financial system for the third consecutive day.

The Chinese central bank injected 240 billion yuan ($33.49 billion) via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements at 2.20%. The rate was left unchanged from its previous operation.

The PBOC said the additional liquidity injections are to keep banking system liquidity “reasonably ample”.