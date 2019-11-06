PBOC hints at easing monetary policy further – China Press

The China Securities Journal carried an opinion piece on Wednesday, citing the Chinese analysts, as they foresee the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) easing monetary policy further.

Key Quotes:

“The 5bps reduction in the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate by the PBOC yesterday sends a signal that the central bank may ease monetary policy further to help stabilize economic growth and the labor market.”

“Monetary easing is likely to be marginal and conducted at a slow pace, given that market rates are currently not high and the PBOC also needs to manage the currency, inflation and the goal of structural de-leveraging.”