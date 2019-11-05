The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is out with the latest statement, citing that cuts interest rate on one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) to 3.25% from 3.30%.

The Chinese central bank injected CNY 400 billion via one-year MLF, the statement said.

The AUD/USD pair is seen making some recovering attempting on the PBOC MLF rate cut, but remains below 0.6900 so far, in the wake of Chinese Caixin Services PMI disappointment.