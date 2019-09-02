PBoC expected to set yuan mid-point at 7.1057 per dollar - Reuters estimate

The fix is of keen interest in the current environment since the decision of Beijing earlier this month to allow the yuan to fall below seven. A devaluing of the currency makes it more expensive to pay back debts denominated in foreign currencies which would be problematic for China considering the size of the nation's debt. This raises suspicion that the PBoC is using the yuans weakness as a weapon in the trade war with the US which in turn weighs on risk appetite as investors flee stocks as the outlook for a deal between the U.S. and China remains dubious - The Aussie is a keen focus around the fixing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.