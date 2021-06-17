Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD pulls back from key resistance around $2,800 post-FOMC

- Palladium prices remain pressured after reversing from seven-day top.
- Confluence of 21-day SMA, six-week-old resistance line guards nearby upside.
- 50-day SMA adds to the resistances, sellers aim for two-month-long support.
Palladium (XPD/USD) bounces off intraday low, down 1.0% around $2,772, heading into Thursday’s European session. The precious metal rallied to June 08 top the previous day but failed to cross neither 50-day SMA nor a convergence of 21-day SMA and descending trend line from May 04.
Read: Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
The recent pullback joins the bearish MACD signals to keep sellers hopeful. However, a horizontal line, forming part of a two-month-old descending triangle bullish pattern, tests the Palladium bears around $2,725.
Also acting as the downside filter is the $2,700 threshold surrounding multiple tops marked during late March and early April.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond $2,805 resistance confluence needs to cross the 50-day SMA level of $2,840 to recall the XPD/USD buyers.
Following that, the late May high near $2,945 and the $3,000 psychological magnet could lure the bulls ahead of the recent tops, also the record high, close to $3,020.
Palladium daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2773.1
|Today Daily Change
|-27.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99%
|Today daily open
|2800.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2804.1
|Daily SMA50
|2835.98
|Daily SMA100
|2638.49
|Daily SMA200
|2492.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2841.3
|Previous Daily Low
|2756.75
|Previous Weekly High
|2847.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|2737.62
|Previous Monthly High
|3018.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|2726.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2789.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2757.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2715.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2673.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2842.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2884.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2927.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.2000 post-Fed amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.2000, struggling to extend the recovery from monthly lows. US Treasury yields and the dollar consolidate recent gains as markets recheck Fed-led blow. The greenback shrugs off the US infrastructure stimulus updates. Eurozone CPI and US data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check below 1.4000. The pair accumulated heavy losses after the Fed’s hawkish view lifted the demand for the greenback. Delayed UK economic reopening and Brexit chaos undermine the pound.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.