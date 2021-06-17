Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD pulls back from key resistance around $2,800 post-FOMC

  • Palladium prices remain pressured after reversing from seven-day top.
  • Confluence of 21-day SMA, six-week-old resistance line guards nearby upside.
  • 50-day SMA adds to the resistances, sellers aim for two-month-long support.

Palladium (XPD/USD) bounces off intraday low, down 1.0% around $2,772, heading into Thursday’s European session. The precious metal rallied to June 08 top the previous day but failed to cross neither 50-day SMA nor a convergence of 21-day SMA and descending trend line from May 04.

Read: Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates

The recent pullback joins the bearish MACD signals to keep sellers hopeful. However, a horizontal line, forming part of a two-month-old descending triangle bullish pattern, tests the Palladium bears around $2,725.

Also acting as the downside filter is the $2,700 threshold surrounding multiple tops marked during late March and early April.

Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond $2,805 resistance confluence needs to cross the 50-day SMA level of $2,840 to recall the XPD/USD buyers.

Following that, the late May high near $2,945 and the $3,000 psychological magnet could lure the bulls ahead of the recent tops, also the record high, close to $3,020.

Palladium daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 2773.1
Today Daily Change -27.78
Today Daily Change % -0.99%
Today daily open 2800.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2804.1
Daily SMA50 2835.98
Daily SMA100 2638.49
Daily SMA200 2492.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2841.3
Previous Daily Low 2756.75
Previous Weekly High 2847.05
Previous Weekly Low 2737.62
Previous Monthly High 3018.8
Previous Monthly Low 2726.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2809
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2789.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 2757.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 2715.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 2673.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 2842.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 2884.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 2927.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

