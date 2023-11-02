Share:

PLTR stock has surged as much as 22% on Thursday following its Q3 earnings beat.

Revenue and adjusted earnings in the quarter both beat consensus by a slight margin.

Q4 outlook entices traders as revenue forecast is raised to a midpoint above $600 million.

The artificial intelligence platform company grew its customer base by 34% from a year ago.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) gained 20.1% on Thursday, its third-highest advance of 2023. The price surge resulted from the artificial intelligence (AI) software firm slightly topping Wall Street consensus for the third quarter and issuing an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter.

PLTR was not able to close above the significant $18 resistance level, ending the day at $17.92. That will give bulls another goal on Friday, when the market hinges on October Nonfarm Payrolls data.

The price action is certainly upsetting some short sellers as Palantir stock was named by Goldman Sachs in mid-October as one of the most shorted stocks heading into earnings season. CEO Alex Karp said during the earnings call that Palantir is now eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 since it has maintained four straight quarters of profitability.

The market on Thursday is continuing this week’s theme of a rebound following three months of a broad downtrend. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ Composite have each advanced more than 1.5% in the last hour of trading.

Palantir stock earnings: Revenue outlook raised for Q4

Palantir earned $0.07 per adjusted share in the third quarter. That amounted to one penny above the Wall Street consensus.

Revenue also beat estimates at $558 million in the quarter, $2 million higher than the general forecast.

For the third quarter, Palantir witnessed a 23% YoY growth in revenue from commercial operations, its smaller segment. Its primary government business registered a more steady 12% sales growth figure.

The Colorado-based company raised its customer count by 34% from a year ago, demonstrating that its AI products are still seeing major uptake among new clients.

Palantir also raised its forecast for the fourth quarter, which is probably the primary reason the stock has rallied so much. The AI-inflected firm’s management said it expects revenue between $599 and $603 million, with the midpoint nearly $2 million above the prior consensus. Adjusted income from operations is expected to clock in at a midpoint of $186 million.

For the full year, Palantir expects revenue between $2.216 billion and $2.22 billion and adjusted income from operations at a midpoint of $609 million.