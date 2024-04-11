Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 21,158.30 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 298.67 compared with the PKR 20,859.63 it cost on Wednesday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 246,786.30 per tola from PKR 243,302.66 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|21,158.30
|10 Grams
|211,583.04
|Tola
|246,786.30
|Troy Ounce
|658,097.30
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price is underpinned by geopolitical tension and modest USD downtick
- The US Dollar strengthened across the board amid a surge in the US Treasury bond yields in response to a robust inflation report and exerted downward pressure on the Gold price on Wednesday.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.5% on a year-on-year basis and 0.4% compared with the previous month, surpassing expectations.
- Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core CPI accelerated to the 3.8% YoY rate, also beating estimates and stoking worries that the Federal Reserve may keep rates higher for longer.
- The minutes from the March FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers wouldn’t be cutting rates until they gained greater confidence that inflation was on a steady path back to the 2% annual target.
- The markets were quick to react and pushed back the expected timing of a first interest rate cut by the Fed to September from June and the number of 25 basis points cuts this year to under two.
- The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked to their highest level since November last year, pushing the USD to a fresh YTD peak.
- Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have yielded no agreement, which, along with a possible Iranian retaliation over a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria, weigh on investors' sentiment.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now targets the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to regain some balance and charted a decent comeback after bottoming out near the 0.6500 neighbourhood and despite the continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: The 1.0700 region holds the downside…for now
Further gains in the US Dollar sponsored a move to the area of yearly lows around 1.0700 in EUR/USD after the ECB kept rates unchanged and opened the door to a rate cut in the summer.
Gold climbs to historic levels as US Treasury yields edge lower after US PPI
Gold price erased Wednesday’s losses and climbed past the $2,360 area on Thursday, shrugging off a red-hot consumer inflation report. Further data was revealed earlier during the North American session with the Producer Price Index showing signs of easing inflation.
Doge contributor warns of extreme volatility amid Coinbase listing of DOGE and PEPE futures products
A Dogecoin contributor warned the DOGE community on Thursday to desist from derivatives trading due to the high volatility that may occur as the Bitcoin halving approaches. The warning comes as Coinbase is set to begin trading the Dogecoin futures contract after gaining approval from the CFTC.
A price pressure reprieve but a sticky services proposition
Investors found some solace in slightly subdued wholesale-price growth, alleviating worst-case inflation concerns of yet another overshoot. The most recent producer-price inflation data, released early Thursday, fell slightly below economists’ expectations.