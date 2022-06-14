- Oracle stock has risen 12% in Tuesday's premarket
- ORCL reported adjusted EPS and revenue that easily beat forecasts.
- Oracle sees strong demand in market, 18% full-year revenue growth.
Oracle (ORCL) stock has rallied 12% to $71.73 on Tuesday morning before the market officially opens as the enterprise software leader beat expectations on top and bottom lines. The Silicon Valley forerunner of so many software as a service (Saas) firms posted results for the quarter ending in March of $1.54 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $11.84 million. The EPS figure beat Wall Street forecasts by 16 cents, and revenue topped expectations by $190 million. The overall market may be tanking, but it is all rainbows and roses from Oracle's standpoint.
Oracle Stock Earnings News: Solid forward guidance
Cloud revenues rose 22% YoY, and management said new sales showed that demand remained high. Cloud services only advanced 3% YoY however, and hardware sales dropped 3%. Overall, Oracle produced flat adjusted EPS YoY, but revenue grew 5.5%.
Management sees revenue rising as much as 18% in the new fiscal year (April 2022 through March 2023), especially due to Oracle's recent buyout of medical records software provider Cerner. The acquisition cost over $28 billion, but Oracle views the acquisition as a way to move into the overall healthcare sector. Most of Oracle's offerings at present deal with enterprise resource management, manufacturing and procurement platforms and database services.
During Monday's conference call, CEO Safra Catz expounded: "Our fundamental principle is to grow EPS while accelerating cloud revenue growth. [...] Given our increasing confidence in organic revenue growth, we will continue to prudently invest back in the business, and you can already see the returns in our performance."
Catz said results would have been even better, but currency headwinds cost the company 5%, which was much higher than the usual 2%. The dollar has strengthened over the first half of this year and during the quarter.
"What [fiscal] Q4 demonstrates is that our business is accelerating. A growing list of customers, many new to Oracle, are choosing us for more products and services as they understand the benefits of Oracle technology," Catz said.
Oracle Stock Forecast:
ORCL stock has been in a downtrend since October 25 despite an unusual spike in mid-December before shares dropped back into the downward trending price structure. At the moment the top and bottom lines of the price channel are at $57 and $76. The premarket price first needs to retake the June 6 at $74.79, but it appears there is already resistance at $72.
Above the June 6 high, bulls need to push their away out of the downward trending price channel at $76 in order to drive much more of a rally. Support is at $67 and $63.
ORCL 4-hour chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0450 after US data
EUR/USD holds in positive territory near 1.0450 on Tuesday as the greenback struggles to build on Monday's impressive gains. The data from the US showed that the annual producer inflation, as measured by the Producer Price Index, was largely unchanged at 10.8% in May.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2100 as mood sours
GBP/USD lost its recovery momentum and retreated below 1.2100 amid souring market mood. US stock index futures, which were up more than 1% earlier in the day, erased the majority of daily gains ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
Gold retreats to $1,820 as US yields rebound modestly
Gold has lost its traction and declined toward $1,820 in the early American session following a consolidation phase near $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield has erased a portion of its daily losses in the last hour, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
This is how low Bitcoin price can go
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a tight spot, and subject to some ferocious moves in markets where every asset class has seen outflows of money.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!